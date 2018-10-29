YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,079,000 after buying an additional 627,329 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,593,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 482,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,631,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,998,000 after acquiring an additional 181,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,356,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Barclays lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of EWBC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.49. 923,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

