YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,093 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 18,709,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,836,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,754,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,223,000 after purchasing an additional 213,537 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,247,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 10th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “$49.85” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. 12,589,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 15.93%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.