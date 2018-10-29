YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,240 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,825,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $64,596.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 17,986 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,288 shares of company stock worth $3,694,551. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

