YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,240 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CTSH traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,825,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $85.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $64,596.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 17,986 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,288 shares of company stock worth $3,694,551. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.
