Yamana Gold (YRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.94

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 1247552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

YRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of C$556.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

