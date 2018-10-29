Yamana Gold (AUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.25. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Yamana Gold traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 11101848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 349,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 23.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

