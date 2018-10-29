Xilinx (XLNX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xilinx reported solid Q2 results, wherein both earnings and revenues marked a solid year-over-year improvement. Higher advanced products sales across all end markets, particularly Communications, Data Center & TME, and Automotive & Broadcast, drove results. Rising demand for 28-nm, 20-nm and 16-nm nodes is positive for the company’s expansion in the forthcoming quarters. We believe that Xilinx is well positioned to tap the opportunities arising from an increase in adoption of AI technologies, 5G connectivity, autonomous vehicles and IoTs, which will drive growth over the long-run. The company’s product launches should further aid revenues. Nonetheless, increase in operating expense due to higher employee compensation and the full integration of the DeePhi acquisition could adversely affect Xilinx’s near-term results. Stiff competition from peers is another material headwind.”

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xilinx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $78.78 on Friday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other news, Director John Michael Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $220,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,396.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,572 shares of company stock worth $1,064,763. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2,863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,005 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,959,931 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,237,325,000 after purchasing an additional 990,937 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,698,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 648,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after purchasing an additional 476,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

