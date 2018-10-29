Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,068,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,117,000 after buying an additional 70,795 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 219,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $137,871.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $86,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock worth $532,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $64.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.51 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.