Wright Medical Group (WMGI) PT Raised to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

WMGI opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $32,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 11,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $327,927.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,305 shares of company stock worth $405,239. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

