Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,721,342 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 28th total of 17,000,936 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,088,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of WMGI opened at $27.16 on Monday. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $32,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 11,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $327,927.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,305 shares of company stock worth $405,239. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 115.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 962,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after buying an additional 71,013 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 334.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 62,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

