WPX Energy (WPX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WPX Energy have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. We believe WPX Energy’s exposure in the Delaware and Williston basins will enable it to achieve the goal of higher oil generation in 2018. WPX Energy has transformed itself from a natural gas-focused company to an oil-focused one. The company has been able to do so through nearly $8 billion of transactions. WPX Energy is building up a strong portfolio of assets which will continue to boost its oil production and allow it to gain from improving commodity prices. However, the competitive energy space, stringent regulations and dependence on third parties to market their products are the headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPX. Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

WPX traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. 2,954,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,486. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $108,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 132.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

