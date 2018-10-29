Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on CVS Health (CVS)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.18.

CVS opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,770,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,620 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,102,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,126,173,000 after buying an additional 2,588,382 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,659,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,072,039,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,095,000 after buying an additional 1,721,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,890,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

