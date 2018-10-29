WNS (WNS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. WNS has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,276,000 after acquiring an additional 377,342 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth about $96,147,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,350,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WNS by 187.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 549,655 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

