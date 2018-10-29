WMIH (COOP) & The Competition Critical Comparison

WMIH (NASDAQ: COOP) is one of 32 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare WMIH to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 115.00 WMIH Competitors $4.17 billion $594.98 million 20.28

WMIH’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WMIH and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 1 0 1 0 2.00 WMIH Competitors 199 794 1029 49 2.45

WMIH presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.82%. Given WMIH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WMIH is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

WMIH has a beta of -1.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.44% 18.07% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 20.90% -54.07% -6.67%

Summary

WMIH rivals beat WMIH on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

