Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “$90.84” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.88. 40,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,735. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 741.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,106 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7,576.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 300,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,180,000 after acquiring an additional 296,831 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,766.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 186,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 179,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 524.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 168,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

