Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $102.48. 573,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,843. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7812 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

