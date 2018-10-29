Wingstop (WING) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. Wingstop also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.05. 1,099,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BTIG Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.31.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $407,749.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Peterson sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $309,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,872.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,570. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

