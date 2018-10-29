Williams Capital Lowers South Jersey Industries (SJI) Price Target to $36.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective reduced by Williams Capital from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Williams Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of SJI opened at $29.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sunita Holzer acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,725,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,127 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after acquiring an additional 173,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,793,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,273,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

