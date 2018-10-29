Whitecap Resources (WCP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.32

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.33, with a volume of 444376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCP. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “c$9.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of C$436.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$345.60 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00. Also, insider Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 9,100 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.82 per share, with a total value of C$62,062.00. Insiders bought 50,790 shares of company stock valued at $378,287 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.