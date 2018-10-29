Weyerhaeuser (WY) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $26.49 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

