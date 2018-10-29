WestJet Airlines (WJA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.12. WestJet Airlines had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

Shares of WestJet Airlines stock opened at C$19.12 on Monday. WestJet Airlines has a 1-year low of C$16.82 and a 1-year high of C$27.85.

In other WestJet Airlines news, insider Barbara Elaine Munroe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.30, for a total value of C$112,450.00. Also, Director Christopher Michael Burley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$346,000.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WJA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.05.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

