Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

WAB opened at $88.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $874,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $680,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WAB shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

