Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Western Gas Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Western Gas Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 103.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Western Gas Equity Partners to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

NYSE:WGP opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.75. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. Western Gas Equity Partners had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Gas Equity Partners stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Western Gas Equity Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Gas Equity Partners to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Western Gas Equity Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

