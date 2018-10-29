Western Digital (WDC) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Digital from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cross Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. 2,682,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,119. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.90. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $82,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $153,496.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,139,925.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,834 shares of company stock worth $532,404 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 21.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 64,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 47.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

