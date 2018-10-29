Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Western Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, September 17th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Digital to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $44.19 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $82,127.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $296,780.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,834 shares of company stock worth $532,404. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 32,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

