Western Digital Corp (WDC) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 71,063 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $106.96.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $82,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 2,233 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $153,496.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,139,925.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,834 shares of company stock valued at $532,404 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

