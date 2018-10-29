Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd (MHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.86

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 48.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 96.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 63.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

