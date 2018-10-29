Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of WABC opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.05. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback 1,750,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,303,000 after buying an additional 246,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 40.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

