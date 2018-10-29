West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,000 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Meristem LLP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $257,000.

TBT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.87. 3,046,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,491. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

