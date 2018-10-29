Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. 17,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,487. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.