Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. 17,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,487. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

