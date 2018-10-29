Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Price Target to $145.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

RCL traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,421. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $101.20 and a 12 month high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

