Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Endurance International Group (EIGI)

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2018 – Endurance International Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2018 – Endurance International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Endurance International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We find mgt’s preliminary 2019 outlook for positive revenue growth encouraging and expect to get greater clarity on the plan and LT strategic vision for the business at the company’s AD in 1Q19 . With the stock trading close to our fair value estimate and a lack of clear catalysts, we opt to stay on the sidelines and maintain our HOLD.””

10/16/2018 – Endurance International Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2018 – Endurance International Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2018 – Endurance International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

9/25/2018 – Endurance International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

9/22/2018 – Endurance International Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2018 – Endurance International Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2018 – Endurance International Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of EIGI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.81. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,424 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $86,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 22,863 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $201,880.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $291,348 in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,527,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 1,014,662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

