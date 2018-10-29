WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $17,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 180,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. ValuEngine raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.