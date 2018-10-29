Watsco Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $187.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.38.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $146.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Watsco has a 1-year low of $141.83 and a 1-year high of $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,588,000 after buying an additional 99,687 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,371,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

