Watch Point Trust Co Has $3.53 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Watch Point Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Watch Point Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,461,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,308,428,000 after purchasing an additional 707,417 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 7,600,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,228,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,400,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,490,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,463,000 after purchasing an additional 402,311 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

