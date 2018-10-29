WashTec (WSU) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €86.50 ($100.58) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

WSU stock opened at €68.40 ($79.53) on Friday. WashTec has a 52 week low of €53.33 ($62.01) and a 52 week high of €83.60 ($97.21).

WashTec AG, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle washing solutions in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of wash systems with conventional brushes, rollovers, wash tunnel conveyor systems, cloth washers, and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles.

