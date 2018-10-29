Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $267,000 in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) Stock

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 92.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 48.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 24.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSW opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $906.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.37. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.69 million. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 26.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSW shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

