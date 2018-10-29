Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases Shares of 26,787 Welltower Inc (WELL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Welltower by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. TheStreet raised Welltower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,580. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.