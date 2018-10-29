Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $564,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $45.36. 252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a 12-month low of $722.70 and a 12-month high of $1,007.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

