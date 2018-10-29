Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 233,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 264,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.75. 370,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,589,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

