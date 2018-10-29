Wagner Bowman Management Corp Sells 13,028 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 253.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 207.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,480,000. Lucas Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 14,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 257.7% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.68. The company had a trading volume of 973,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,031. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $157.96 and a 12 month high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

