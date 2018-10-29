Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $386,000 Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Aetna were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aetna in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Aetna in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Aetna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in Aetna by 18.1% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Aetna by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 97,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AET traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.13. 1,680,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aetna Inc has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $206.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

