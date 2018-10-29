Wagner Bowman Management Corp Cuts Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chubb by 274.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 301.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 40,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,263,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,093 shares of company stock worth $34,089,733. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,990. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

