Wagerr Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $29.04 million and approximately $22,681.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00037021 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007832 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000556 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 198,360,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

