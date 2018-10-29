W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.23. 18,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $65.92 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

