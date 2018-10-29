W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Raises Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 89,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 32.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Compass Point set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other news, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $375,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $14.44 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

