W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Buys 9,254 Shares of Avnet (AVT)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 39.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 31,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AVT stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Avnet news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $721,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

