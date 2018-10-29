Voise (VOISE) Market Capitalization Tops $593,392.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Voise has a market cap of $593,392.00 and $2,859.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voise has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Voise token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00148815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00244249 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $628.30 or 0.09952734 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012023 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Voise Profile

Voise’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,625,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit . The official website for Voise is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

