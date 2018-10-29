Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position Boosted by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 180,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 146,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,829,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,915. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Raymond James cut Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

