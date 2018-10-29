Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,792,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after buying an additional 164,413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 53.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.11 on Monday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Vistra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

