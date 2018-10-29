Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stake Boosted by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $17.23 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $761.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $208,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

